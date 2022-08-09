2022 MCHS cross country runners

Madison County 2022 cross country runners include (front row) Linslei Wood, Jacob Dyer, Logan Brown, Javon Johnson, Rufino Ramirez-Childs, Elijah Neal, Joshua Ivey, Catherine Stroud, Mary Grace Watson, (back row) Coach Joe Barnett, Taylor Pruitt, Brooks Bradberry, Alex Shelton, Colt Kennedy, Evan Barrett, Gabe McCary, Carraway Best, Gabe Carreno, Stefanie Adair, Coach Andrew Taylor and Coach Madison Bracket.

Madison County’s cross-country season will be off to the races Saturday.

Head coach Joe Barnett said it will be tough sledding ahead in the new Region 8-AAAA, which he said is “stacked.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.