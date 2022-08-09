Madison County’s cross-country season will be off to the races Saturday.
Head coach Joe Barnett said it will be tough sledding ahead in the new Region 8-AAAA, which he said is “stacked.”
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 11:10 pm
“You got North Hall coming in; they were the state champions the last couple of years. You got Chestatee that’s still there. They’ve been state champions. You got Walnut Grove moving in and East Forsyth. All those are just good running schools.”
Barnett’s boys’ and girls’ squads lost nine seniors from last year, adding that 2022 will be a rebuilding year.
But he said the runners are showing good things in training.
“As always we’re expecting good things out of our kids,” he said. “Last week we had a great first week of training, especially with everybody being somewhat new, just buying in to the program and recognizing there are going to be days that suck, but you just power through it. The whole coaching staff is thoroughly impressed with everybody and how they’ve started training.”
The guys will be led by Gabe McCary, who is coming off a foot injury in track this spring.
“He’s our most dominant runner right now,” said Barnett, who said he also expects good things out of Colt Kennedy.
Linslei Wood and Taylor Pruitt are the lone returning runners for the girls’ team.
“The girls team is that core little group,” said Barnett. “They can make it out of region. It will just be if they want to.”
Madison County opens its season with two meets at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson. The teams will race this Saturday in the Athens Running Company Season Opener, with the guys starting at 8 a.m. and the girls following at 8:30 a.m. The North Georgia Championships will be held at Lamar Murphy Park Aug. 27.
