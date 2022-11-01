Madison County’s cross country teams wrapped up their 2022 season at the Region 8-AAAA race in Helen Oct. 25, with the girls finishing fifth and the guys taking seventh.
Linslie Wood led the Red Raider girls, finishing 25th overall with a time of 24:38. She was followed by Taylor Pruitt, 26th, 24:39; Stefanie Adair, 29th, 25:15; Cate Stroud, 25:45; Mary Grace Watson, 45th, 27:07; and Benedicte Ayotte, 57th, 33:32.
