Madison County nearly doubled its win total for the season over the past week, picking up five more victories to improve to 12-2 on the year.
The Red Raiders blew past opponents in dominating fashion, outscoring the five teams, 41-8. They defeated Union County, 6-2; East Hall, 6-3; Greenbrier, 10-2; Jefferson County, 10-0; and Social Circle, 9-1.
The Red Raiders now turn their attention to Region 8-AAAA rival Jefferson, who they face at home Wednesday at 7 p.m., then on the road Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“Jefferson always plays us scrappy,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan. “We have to be ready both games and have our best effort. I’m looking forward to that matchup and seeing how our girls respond.”
The Red Raiders lead the region at 5-1, with North Oconee second at 6-2, Flowery Branch third at 5-3 and Jefferson fourth at 3-3 and 7-6 overall.
Morgan’s squad is performing well in all facets of the game, playing solid defense, getting offensive production throughout the order and seeing top-notch pitching in the circle from Claire Strickland, who is 10-2 with a 1.73 ERA.
Morgan was also proud of how his team battled back from early deficits against Union County and East Hall last week.
MCHS 6, UNION COUNTY 2
The Red Raiders fell behind Union County 2-0 in the first inning last week, but answered with a run in the third and five in the fifth to grab the win.
Mary Drayke Summers led the way, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Others with hits included Sam Minish, 1-for-3, one run scored, Riley Ernst, 1-for-3, a run scored and an RBI; Skylar Minish 1-for-3 with an RBI; and Macy Echols, 1-for-3. Echols, Marlena Duncan, Summers, and Sam and Skyler Minish all stole a base.
Strickland went seven innings to get the win, fanning two and allowing five hits.
MCHS 6, EAST HALL 3
Once again, the Red Raiders stared at an early deficit, falling behind 3-0 after two innings, but Strickland shut out the Vikings the rest of the way, while the Red Raiders scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the seventh to win 6-3.
Skylar Minish was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, while Echols was 3-for-3 with a run scored. Madison County cranked out 14 hits in the game, with two-hit performances from Strickland, 2-for-4, one RBI; Riley Fulcher, 2-for-4, a triple, a run scored and an RBI; Summers, 2-for-4, one RBI and a stolen base. Sam Minish was 1-for-3 with a run scored, a stolen base and a walk. Ernst was 1-for-4 with a run scored.
Strickland struck out eight in seven innings, while giving up four hits, two earned runs and walking no one.
MCHS 10, GREENBRIER 2
Madison County blew open a close game with seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to down Greenbrier 10-2. The Red Raiders put two on the board in the third and one in the fifth, leading 3-2 after six.
Ernst had a big day, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two runs scored, two walks and three stolen bases. Riley Smith was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Sam Minish was 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Skylar Minish was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Laney Cox was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Lexi Thomas went 1-for-3 with a run scored, walk and RBI.
Strickland went the distance again, striking out eight, while giving up three hits, two earned runs and one walk in seven innings.
MCHS 10, JEFFERSON COUNTY 0
Regan Dobbs and Laney Cox combined for the five-inning shut out over Jefferson County at Greenbrier, with Dobbs giving up four hits and striking out one in four innings and Cox striking out one and walking one in an inning.
Smith was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Strickland was 2-for-2 with an RBI, run scored and walk. Skylar Minish went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
The Red Raiders reached base 10 times by walk in the easy win.
MCHS 9, SOCIAL CIRCLE 1
Madison County wasted little time Monday jumping ahead of Social Circle, scoring one in the first and five in the second, then adding three in the bottom of the sixth. The visiting team scored its lone run in the fifth.
Sam Minish had a monster game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Riley Fulcher was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Echols was 1-for-3 with two runs. Reagan Fulcher was 1-for-2 with two runs and a walk. Smith had a hit and run scored. Skylar Minish had a hit and RBI, while Ernst also had a hit and stolen base, giving her 10 on the year.
Strickland got the win, fanning seven while walking two and giving up three hits and an earned run in six innings.
