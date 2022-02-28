Madison County High School female powerlifters took fifth place in the USA Powerlifting Georgia State Championships in Suwanee Feb. 19-20.
Team members were Jenna Reese, Reece Williams, Jesse James, Abi Adams, Raven Hancock.
“Among the six clubs we beat in order to take a podium spot were a couple of college programs, Georgia Tech and Georgia State University,” said Madison County coach Kyle Cooper.
In total, there were 64 female lifters in the competition. Each girl competed in individual competition in their age category, but also chose to compete in the open division as well, meaning they would also compete as individuals against the adult female lifters.
This was Jesse James's third powerlifting meet, so she was the one "veteran" competing on the day. James won the state title in both the Teen 3 category and the open division against women in the -82.5kg class. She had personal bests in the squat at 112.5 kg (248 lb) and deadlift 110kg (242.4 lb). She totaled 282.5 kg (622.8 lb) on the day. James now holds a total of three state titles from the past two years.
Jenna Reese had the second highest total among MCHS lifters at 252.5 kg (556.7 lb). She won the state title in her Teen 3 category and placed third in the open division for the -67.5 kg class. She had personal bests on the day in bench press at 52.5 kg (115.7 lb) and deadlift at 105 kg (231.5 lb).
The next highest total for Madison County was Reece Williams at 220 kg (485 lb). Williams won the state title in the Teen 1 category and placed third in the open division for the -56 kg class. Williams’ best lift, and personal best, on the day was her deadlift at 90 kg (198.4 lb).
Reese and Williams both recorded totals that make them national qualifiers for Teen Nationals for their respective weight classes.
Raven Hancock had the next highest total and competed in the lightest category of the day at -48 kg. Hancock won the state title in the open division for that class and placed second in the Teen 3 category. Her total for the day was 195 kg (430 lb), and she turned in a personal best on deadlift with her final attempt at 82.5 kg (182 lb).
Abi Adams was Madison County’s final, and youngest, competitor on the day, having just turned 15 that week. Adams placed second in the Teen 1 category and fourth in the open division for the -56kg class. She had a banner day turning in personal bests in all three lifts: squat 60 kg (132.3lb), bench press 32.5kg (71.7lb), and deadlift 70 kg (154.3lb). This gave her a total of 162.5kg (358.3 lb). Adams also successfully made all nine attempts, which only seven of the field of 64 females were able to accomplish.
Cooper said former lifter, Marlena Garmon, helped the team stay organized during the day.”
