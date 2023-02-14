MCHS cheerleaders

Madison County cheerleaders who will travel to Columbus State University Feb. 24 are (top, L-R) Mary Kincaid, Haven McGaha, Brooke Tanner, (middle row) Lyla Barrett, Emily Knight, Scarlett Perry, Erika Hull, Autumn Eubanks, Hannah LaRue, Bre Bowen, Addie Powell, Olivia Halsey, Emma Kellar, Bailee Smith, (bottom row): Kelsie Sorrells, Litzy Perez, Sydney Wolf, Brooklyn Williams, Taylor Hufstetler, Carlee Cooper, Cailyn Lanier and Ava Kellar. Coaches are Morgan Chandler and Julie Russell.

Madison County High School Cheerleading will compete for the first time ever in the Georgia High School Association’s “Game Day State Competition” Friday, Feb. 24 at Columbus State University.

Game Day is a competition that puts sideline cheerleading and traditions in the spotlight, with three-minute routines consisting of crowd leading, a band chant, and a band dance.

