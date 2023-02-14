Madison County High School Cheerleading will compete for the first time ever in the Georgia High School Association’s “Game Day State Competition” Friday, Feb. 24 at Columbus State University.
Game Day is a competition that puts sideline cheerleading and traditions in the spotlight, with three-minute routines consisting of crowd leading, a band chant, and a band dance.
There is a qualifying round that consists of 14 teams and the final round will be narrowed down to the top seven. In the final round, the team will be given a situation where they will have to conduct their routine based on what the judges have provided- offense, defense, on the 10 yard line about to score, etc.
“We have been working since November to construct our routine and perfect it to receive the highest scores,” said cheerleading coach Morgan Chandler. “This competition is not like regular competition to see who can construct the best pyramid, jumps, and stunts. It is about how well the cheerleaders can lead the crowd to support their team. This team was conducted through a tryout to have ‘the best of the best.’ This group of young ladies specifically has worked incredibly hard through cheering basketball season and region basketball games as well.”
