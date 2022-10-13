The Madison County Touchdown Club will hold a $10,000 giveaway at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 22 at the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department.
There will be dinner and a drawing. Tickets are $100 each. Items are also being accepted for a silent auction.
“If you can help in anyway, please let me know!” said organizers.
All money raised goes towards the Madison County Football Program.
For more information, contact Ashley Waller at 706-308-7459.
