Madison County track teams both finished eighth at the 12-team Loch Johnson Invitational at Cedar Shoals High School Saturday.
GIRLS
Red Raider girls with top-10 finishes included:
•Vasey Askins, second place, 200-meter dash, 27.77; fifth, 400-meter race, 1:04.18
•Kaylea Wiley, second, shot put, 32’3”
•Jenna Reese, fourth, pole vault, 7’6”
•Ciara Simmons, seventh, discus, 77’11”; 10th, shot put, 28’5”
•Lakin Wood, eighth, 3200-meter race, 13:51
•Kylie Schubert, eighth, 1600-meter race, 6:16.71; ninth, 800-meter race, 2:42.70
•Taylor Pruitt, 10th, 800-meter race, 6:48.92
BOYS
•Rictavious Kelley, third, 110-meter hurdles, 15.85; sixth, 300-meter hurdles, 43.79
•Antwan Reid, third, high jump, 5’8”; 10th, 110-meter hurdles
•4X400-meter relay team, third, 3:41.27
•Aden Prickett, fifth, 800-meter race, 2:11.95; eighth, 1600-meter-race, 5:12.30
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell, fifth, shot put, 39’8”
•4X100-meter relay team, fifth, 45.54
•Zaquintay Johnson, sixth, triple jump, 38’9.5”
•Gabe McCrary, sixth, 800-meter race, 2:14.65; ninth, 1600-meter race, 5:16.34
•Jakeem Johnson, eighth, 400-meter race, 55.78
•Christopher Rhodes, eighth, high jump, 5’4”; 10th, 300-meter hurdles, 47.53
•Will Huntsinger, ninth, discus, 104’3.5”
