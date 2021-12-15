Madison County rebounded from its first loss of the season Friday at Jefferson with a grind-it-out, come-from-behind region win Tuesday over North Oconee, 59-55.
The Red Raiders trailed 19-6 early, but closed the first half on a 14-2 run to carry a 29-26 lead into intermission. However, North Oconee (6-2) didn’t go away easily, knotting the score at 50 in the fourth quarter.
But Grant Smith’s steal and layup with 91 seconds to go put the Red Raiders up for good, 57-55, and the guys from Danielsville improved to 6-1 and 1-1 in Region 8-AAAA.
“We got down early and we had to go away from our initial game plan defensively,” said head coach Bryan Bird. “Our guys just did an amazing job with their effort and how they played together on defense.”
Bird said region wins are always big.
“Region games are a little more important, because our main goal is to be playing our best in February when the region tournament comes around and these games set you up to have your best chance of success in February,” he said. “And the way the region is shaping up right now it’s going to be a battle every night, just like tonight.”
The Red Raiders had four guys in double digits, led by Grant Smith, who drained three three-pointers and finished with 15 points. Jay Carruth had 13, while other scorers included Chris Rhodes, 11; Peyton South, 10; Mason Smith, 7; and Victor Hajdu, 3.
Bird praised the play of his defense, particularly South.
“Peyton South did a tremendous job,” said the coach. “We asked a lot of him tonight, guarding their best player.”
The coach said his team showed poise Tuesday when adversity hit.
“We talked to them about being together and not letting things faze you and break your composure no matter how the game goes,” he said.
The win followed a 71-54 setback at Jefferson Friday. Carruth led the way with 13 against the Dragons, followed by Grant Smith, 11; South, 9; Rhodes, 7; Mason Smith, 5; Deshaun Johnson, 4; Noah Minish, 3; and Bryson Williams, 2.
Madison County will visit Banks County (3-6) Friday for an 8:30 p.m. showdown, followed by a trip to Elbert County (1-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Red Raiders beat the Leopards 83-51 at home Dec. 4 and Elbert County 53-44 in Danielsville Nov. 30.
“We have two games Friday and Saturday against teams we’ve beaten and they’re quality programs,” said Bird. “And we have to go on the road, not easy either night. We’ll see what kind of maturity we got.”
Madison County will host a four-team Christmas tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. The Red Raiders will face 1-4 Jasper County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They’ll play again at that time Wednesday if they beat Jasper and play at 4:30 if they lose. Other teams in the tournament include Hart County and Oglethorpe County.
