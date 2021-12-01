The Madison County wrestling team improved to 4-2 on the year Tuesday, downing Hart County, 39-31, and Franklin County, 42-39.
Winners by weight class against Hart County included Brodie Hawks, 106 lbs.; Andrew Fairfield, 113; Will Hartlage, 132; Tyler Wright, 220; Jace Jachimski, 145; Casey Lovelace, 152; and Matthew Bond, 160.
The Red Raiders defeated Franklin County in dramatic fashion, trailing 39-36 heading into the last match when Toby House, 182 lbs., got a first-period fall to win the dual meet.
Other winners against Franklin County included Wright, 220; Hawks, 106; Fairfield 113; Dalton Giles, 138; Jachimski, 145; and Bond, 160.
Red Raider junior varsity wrestlers will travel to at Walnut Grove Friday, with the middle school hosting the Mustang duals Saturday and the varsity team traveling to Cherokee Bluff Saturday.
