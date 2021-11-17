It’s a Monday practice and the wrestlers are sweating hard as Coach Richie Houston is showing them a thing or two on the mat. Above them on the wall in the Dome, the Raider wrestling facility, are the familiar names of those who earned the accolades on mat for Madison County High School in recent years, like Hamilton Cooper, Jaxon Hoetzel, Rowan Smith, Cody Bond and Josh Kincaid.
“A lot of big shoes to fill,” says Houston when talking about his team and those who’ve come before.
Of course, several Red Raider wrestlers have continued racking up wins after high school. Cooper, a heavyweight at Coker University, recently placed third place at the Southeast Open. Returning Southern Conference champion Bond of Appalachian State (ASU) recently placed second in an open meet at ASU. Kincaid recently won his first dual match, 15-2, at Emmanuel College.
Houston and company want to add more names to that wall of honor. But it ain’t easy. And this year’s squad is young. Casey Lovelace is the team’s lone returning state qualifier.
“We’re super young, a lot of inexperience,” said Houston. “I guess everybody has to deal with covid, but our guys last year didn’t get a real true experience of what a high school season is like. We didn’t have as many matches. So I think it will be a big adjustment in that. We’re mainly a bunch of juniors, a ton of sophomores and a ton of freshmen.”
Houston doesn’t believe in easing his guys into competition by facing lesser opponents early. He makes youngsters quickly see what it’s all about.
“I believe in Baptism by fire,” said Houston. “Get your feet in there and start out with good competition.”
The Red Raiders open their season in exactly that fashion, traveling to the Buford Invitational this weekend for a major tournament, with both Madison County varsity and JV wrestlers making the trip.
“Everybody that’s big in Georgia is there,” said Houston, rattling off names like Lassiter, Milton, Lambert, Brookwood.
The gold standard in wrestling for quite some time has been Jefferson. And Houston said they’ll be tough again, with three nationally ranked freshman joining their team. But the Dragons are slated to bounce to 5A next year due to new state rules that punish schools with a lot of out-of-district players.
Houston said that Jefferson will leave, but North Hall, a three-time defending 3A champion, will rise up to 4A. So it’s not like competition will get easier next year.
The coach said the state champion has come from northeast Georgia in all but two or three of the 18 years he’s coached.
“It’s always been tough,” said Houston of the area. “Northeast Georgia is the premier spot for wrestling not just for Georgia, but pretty much for the southeast right now.”
While Madison County varsity wrestlers are about to get a taste of competition, Madison County Middle School grapplers have already hit the mat, taking third at a tournament at Walnut Grove this past weekend.
The MCMS team is coached by Brooks Gayton, the former head coach at Cartersville High School. Houston said Gayton is doing a great job preparing Mustang wrestlers.
Houston is assisted at the varsity level by Seth Bell, a former 197-lb starting wrestler at Emmanuel College and Sean McElligott, a former state champion at Morgan County, who is returning as a volunteer assistant.
The Red Raiders will host the Turkey Duals Tuesday at the Dome, with Jackson County, Hampton, Apalachee and Buford competing.
