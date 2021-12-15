Madison County wrestlers took second place in the six-team Marlowe Scramble at Banks County Dec. 10.
Several Red Raiders won their weight class, going 4-0 on the day, including Brodie Hawks, 106 lbs.; Jace Jachimski, 145 lbs.; Casey Lovelace, 152 lbs.; and Matthew Bond, 160 lbs. Andrew Fairchild went 3-1 and took second at 113 lbs. in the event that also included Banks County, Rabun County, White County, Athens Christian and Seneca, S.C.
The Red Raiders followed that up Tuesday with a 45-30 win in the Dome over Stephens County. The showdown came down to the next-to-last match, with Tyler Wright securing the team victory by pin at 220 lbs.
Last week, Madison County split with Oglethorpe County and East Jackson. The Red Raiders lost to the Patriots but topped in the Eagles in tiebreaker criteria. The team needed a pin to tie East Jackson in the final match, with Will Hartlage providing the clutch pin at 132 lbs. Madison County picked up the overall win by virtue of having eight match wins, including forfeits, to East Jackson’s six.
“We were giving up 12 points in forfeits due to weight classes unfilled,” said head coach Richie Houston about the East Jackson match. “We were pretty pleased with that (the win).”
Houston noted that Madison County Middle School wrestlers took third place at the region duals this past weekend. The varsity squad will travel to Loganville for the Eric Hill Memorial Friday and Saturday, then host the Red Raider Christmas Dirt Road Brawl Tuesday, Dec. 21, with Cedar Shoals, Elbert County, Eastside and Jeff Davis.
The Red Raiders will travel to Harlem Dec. 30 for the Bulldawg Bash.
“The next two weeks are big,” said Houston. “Between now and the first of January will determine a lot.”
