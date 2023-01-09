Several Madison County wrestlers turned in noteworthy performances in the Region 8-AAAA Duals this past weekend, but the team had to forfeit too many weight classes to grab one of the top for spots.
“We had to give up 24 points in forfeits and that killed us,” said Red Raider head coach Richie Houston, whose team entered the tournament at the seven seed before finishing sixth. “We had some good days; we just didn’t have enough weight classes filled to get it done as a team.”
Madison County went 1-3 on the day, defeating Johnson, while falling to North Oconee, North Hall and Seckinger. Chestatee won the event, followed by North Oconee, Walnut Grove and North Hall.
Toby House, 157 lbs., led the Red Raiders, going 4-0 in the tournament.
“Toby had a great weekend,” said Houston, who noted that House and a wrestler from North Hall are probably the two best wrestlers in the region at 157 lbs.
Several Madison County wrestlers went 3-1, including Brodie Hawks, 106 lbs.; Will Hartlage, 132 lbs.; Dalton Giles, 138 lbs.; Jace Jachimski, 144 lbs.; and Bryer Autry, 165 lbs.
Madison County will host White County and Banks County Tuesday and Stephens County at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 on “Senior Night.” The Red Raiders will host Franklin County and St. Pius at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20. Madison County will wrestle the “Redskin Rumble” at Social Circle at 9 a.m., Jan. 28. The team will then travel to Walnut Grove Feb. 3-4 for the Region 8-AAAA traditional tournament.
