Several Madison County wrestlers turned in noteworthy performances in the Region 8-AAAA Duals this past weekend, but the team had to forfeit too many weight classes to grab one of the top for spots.

“We had to give up 24 points in forfeits and that killed us,” said Red Raider head coach Richie Houston, whose team entered the tournament at the seven seed before finishing sixth. “We had some good days; we just didn’t have enough weight classes filled to get it done as a team.”

