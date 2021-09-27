Madison County Middle School rolled to another blowout win last week, trouncing Elbert County 40-0 and securing a spot in the playoffs.
"Getting a win like that is always good,” said MCMS head coach Josh Callicutt. “This one was special, making sure that Madison County is in this year's playoffs was big for our guys. We haven't been in the playoffs since the new teams in the region joined (Rabun and Habersham), so this one was big. Very proud of the boys and how they played."
Madison County finished with 325 yards of offense.
Matthew Strickland led the Mustangs with 119 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Bradley Wallace ran the ball 11 times for 57 yards. Ty Perrin rushed six times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Brayden Clark finished with 36 yards on 10 carries and was 1-for-2 through the air for 17 yards. Deshun Brown ran the ball seven times for 43 yards.
Garret Smith had two tackles and one for a loss, while Cason Hillsman and Clark both had interceptions.
The Mustangs visit Stephens County at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Stephens County High School.
