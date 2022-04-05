The Madison County Middle School boys’ track team recently won the NEGIAA region title.
MCMS finished with 160.5 points, topping second place Elbert County, which finished with 118 points, along with Franklin County, 109; Habersham County, 53; Stephens County, 36.5; Rabun County, 27.5; and Hart County, 22.5.
Matthew Strickland won first place in three events, 200-meter dash, with a school record time of 23.32; 100-meter dash, 11.41; and triple jump, 37’02.
Da’Shun Brown won first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.64. Adrian Santoyo won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.75. The boys’ 4X100-meter relay team won first with a time of 46.9, a school record. The team included Strickland, Brown, Jaylin Carruth and De'Andre Grant. Grant finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.31.
Other team members included Cody Birch, Logan Ivey, Javen Johnson, Zack Jones, Bode Kelly, Eddie Martinez, Kardez White, Isaac Williams, Arthur Ayotte, Grant Foster, Avery Hawkins, Joshua Jackson, Graylon LaBarbera, Hayden Munro, Ladarian Walker, Cohen Brown, Jacob Dyer, Jason Fowler, Joshua Ivey, Lukas LaDuke, Elijah Norman, Adrian Santoyo, Jermiah Sharpe and Bradley Wallace.
Girls’ team members included Gigi Ayotte, Khloe Batts, Whitley Bryant, Brystal Culberson, Caroline Duggins, Reese Hay, Cora Jefferson, Tylar Lumpkin, Ma’Nydia Varnum, Jada Calhoun, Ellee Cole, Alyssa Gillespie, Sophia Grier, Abby Hardman, Kyla Kelley, Serenity Pittman, Marley Schubert, Holland Senkbeil, Eliza Shadrix, Ava Rose Shepard, Isabella Shriver, Pearson Stratton, Amerrah Wilbon, Ella Beard, Jocey Byers, Michaela Cromer and Addi Rae Fitzpatrick.
