Madison County Middle School recently captured the 2019 region softball title, downing Stephens County in a 13-12 extra-inning thriller.
"These girls played the hardest game of the season and fought the entire time,” said MCMS coach Amanda Shimmin. “They deserved this championship, were determined to get it and never gave up. After an early 7-0 deficit, 10 innings and three hours later, we won! I’ve never been more proud and honored to coach a team. I’m going to miss these eighth graders, but they are moving on to do bigger and better things."
The Mustangs truly had to battle to win the title. The girls tied the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings. That followed deficits of 7-0 in the second inning and 11-5 in the fifth inning. Madison County held Stephens without a score in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings.
Reagan Fulcher and Lexi Thomas blasted home runs in the sixth inning and Sam Minish slammed a round-tripper in the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the 10th inning, Laterra Beasley dropped a perfect sacrifice bunt with the bases loaded to score Reece Williams for the winning run.
