The Madison County Middle School Mustangs knocked off Franklin County last week, 16-14.
"Always good to walk away with a win,” said MCMS head coach Josh Callicutt. “I just hate that is came so close to swinging the other way for us. I thought Franklin played a great game but we are going to have to clean a few things up if we want to make it to the playoffs. I though Carson Craig had a game where he put the team on his shoulders in order to get a victory. He is a great young man and we cant wait to see what else he and the team can do this year."
Craig finished 2-for-4 passing with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Noah Witcher. Craig also had an interception.
Curion Hyche led the team with 50 yards rushing and a touchdown run. Hyche also had a fumble recovery caused by defensive end Nolan Russell.
Madison County will play again at 5:30 p.m. at home versus Stephens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.