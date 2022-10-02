The Madison County Middle School girls’ cross country team went undefeated this year and captured the region championship for the second-straight season.
Lily Howell led the way for the Mustangs, taking second place overall in the two-mile region race with a time of 14:40. She was followed by Caraline Duggins, third, 14:41; Ava Claire Hambrick, fifth, 15:00; Brystal Culbertson, seventh, 15:23; Kloe Edwards, 14th; 16:24; Addy Grace Smith, 15th, 16:27; Holland Senkbell, 16th, 16:37; and Eliza Shadrix, 20th, 16:48.
