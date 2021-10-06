The Madison County Middle School football team had a gut check on the road against Stephens County last week, with game coming down to the final seconds, but the Mustangs held on for a 14-13 win, remaining undefeated on the year and locking up the number-one seed and home-field advantage in the NEGIAA regional playoffs.
The Mustang offense stalled in the fourth quarter and Madison County turned the ball over on downs. Stephens took the ball down the field and scored with 45 seconds left to make it 14-13. After calling a timeout, Stephens lined up for a two-point conversion. They tossed the ball to their running back wide and Braelon Curry hawked him down and tackled him before he was able to cross the goal line. Madison regained the ball after the onside attempt, and kneeled twice to end the game.
“Things happen when you play a game like that: 1 you nearly have a heart attack multiple times, and 2 you find out what kind of heart your team has,” said Mustang head coach Josh Callicutt. “We were able to make some adjustments in the 2nd half. Stephens did a great job and threw some things at us, but our boys fought back to take away the W."
Madison County rushed for 222 yards, led by running back Matthew Strickland with 10 rushes for 152 yards and a touchdown, followed by running back De’Shun Brown with five carries for 22 yards and a touchdown and full back Braelon Curry with five carries for 22 yards.
The Mustangs gave up just 86 yards in total offense, 22 on the ground and 64 through the air. Cornerback Brayden Clark had five tackles, including one for a loss, while nose guard Braelon Curry had three tackles and one sack, while outside linebacker Bradley Wallace had five tackles.
The Mustangs are scheduled to hit the field again Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison County High School field vs. Habersham County for the final regular season game, a contest rescheduled from earlier in the year due to covid.
