MCMS wrestlers

The Madison County Middle School wrestling team includes (bottom row, L-R) Landon Barrett, Nolan Coleman, Henry Cash, Chandler Epps,Sam Mize, Dawson Moss, Brody Drake, (second row) Connor Morrison,Austin Morgan,Nate Parks, David Grimes,CJ Flemming, Brody Moss, TJ Morgan, Ja Hopkins, (back row) Douglas Ray, Alex Kelley,Jackson Todd, Matt King and Mikaela Shaffner.

The Madison County Middle School Mustang wrestlers wrapped up their season Jan. 27 at the 17-team Peach State Championship in Jackson County.

Eighth grader TJ Morgan won the 119-lb. championship and finished his season at 29-2. Seventh grader Landon Barrett took second place at 90 lbs., finishing the year at 23-3. Eighth grader Brody Drake took third place at 95 lbs., wrapping up the year at 28-3.

