The Madison County Middle School Mustang wrestlers wrapped up their season Jan. 27 at the 17-team Peach State Championship in Jackson County.
Eighth grader TJ Morgan won the 119-lb. championship and finished his season at 29-2. Seventh grader Landon Barrett took second place at 90 lbs., finishing the year at 23-3. Eighth grader Brody Drake took third place at 95 lbs., wrapping up the year at 28-3.
The team had four region champs in the Dec. 10 region tournament at Elbert County: Morgan, Barrett, Drake and eighth grade heavyweight Douglas Ray. Eighth grader Sam Mize, 75 lbs., took second in the tournament, finishing the season at 26-7. Jackson Todd, an eighth grader at 125 lbs., finished second. Sixth grader Chandler Epps, 80 lbs., finished in fourth.
Eighth graders who wrestled all three years of middle school included Drake, Todd, Mize, Brody Moss and Matt King. Coaches were Brooks Gayton, Samantha Moss and Brandon Moss.
“We have three or four who will most definitely be starters next year for the high school team,” said Brandon Moss. “We have three kids that are eighth graders who have placed at pretty much every tournament.”
The team included 20 wrestlers.
“Pretty much everybody on the team is a contributor,” said Moss. “I keep up with their records and the majority of the kids have between 20 and 30 matches.”
Moss said the middle school and varsity wrestlers practice together, which helps the middle schoolers know the process when they reach high school.
“It works out really good, because these eighth graders come to high school and it’s not shocking,” he said. “It’s the same practice they’ve been doing their whole time through. So they already know what to expect. It’s not a drastic change where it gets harder. It’s tough, but they find out whether or not they want to wrestle. So the ones who are here tend to stick with it, because they’re already doing the hardest part.”
