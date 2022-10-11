The Madison County Middle School Mustangs defeated Stephens County, 30-20, this past week on the gridiron to finish the season 4-2 and qualify for the NEGIAA semifinals.
The Mustangs will play at Hart County High School against Hart County Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
