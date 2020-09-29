The Madison County Middle School Mustangs finally kicked off their season Thursday after coronavirus postponements, downing Hart County 12-6 at home.
The Mustangs led 12-0 late in the game before Hart County scored and attempted an onside kick, but the Mustangs recovered the kick and secured the win.
"I thought we could have done a lot of things better,” said MCMS head coach Josh Callicutt. “However, with every setback we have had over the past few months, all in all it did the boy did well to get the win. Hart County played a tough game and I thought it was a good measuring tool for us as far as where we go from here. Glad to begin the season with a win, no matter the circumstances."
Running back and linebacker Matthew Strickland rushed seven times for 50 yards and also scooped up a fumble and scored. Running back and linebacker Tristan Stuart ran the ball seven times for 32 yards, while tallying five tackles and a sack on defense. Offensive and defensive lineman Nolan Russell had six tackles and two sacks. Quarterback/linebacker Carson Craig ran for a touchdown.
The Mustangs will play again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at Rabun County High School.
