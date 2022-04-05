Both Madison County Middle School boys’ and girls’ tennis teams captured region title in 2022.
The girls were undefeated and beat Stephens County in the final to win the tournament, while the boys lost just once in the regular season (to Stephens County), but rebounded in the tournament to beat Stephens in the final as well.
This marked the boys’ fourth straight region championship (not including the 2020 season ended by Covid, when they were undefeated). The girls were undefeated in the regular season for the fourth straight year, and bounced back to win the tournament again after being upset in the finals by Stephens last year.
“I'm extremely proud of both the boys and girls teams,” said head coach Jacob Whitmire. “They had some stiff competition in the region this year, but the girls never got complacent and the boys' reaction to our loss late in the season was to work hard in practice and make sure it didn't happen in the tournament. They're a great group of kids as well, Coach (Kassey) Taylor and I have had a great time coaching them and we're looking forward to next year. Special thanks and good luck to our eighth graders, Cora Belle Harden, Evan Roach, Kylee Treadway, Aubrey Minish, and Elijah Neal.”
Girls’ team members included Lillian Conley, Cora Harden, Sydney Ledford, Kaylen Petropoulos, Evan Roach, Megan Scoville, Kylee Treadway, Dayle Walter, Sadie Willis and Ava Willoughby.
Boys’ team members included Hayden Anglin, Jack Archer, David Earl, Gideon Hargrove, Aubrey Minish, Elijah Neal, Corbin Stovall, Cameron Towe, Whit Williams and Grayson Willoughby.
