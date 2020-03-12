Madison County Middle School recently wrapped up another successful wrestling season.
In the past two seasons the middle school team has attended 12 tournaments and has won 10 and finished second in two. This season, the team also had a dual team record of 22-1, with the one loss coming in the finals of a dual team tournament. Both losses have come when the team was competing without their full line-up. The team finished second at the George Thompson Memorial Tournament in Winder with four weight classes absent on the date of the tournament. Jefferson won the tournament by a margin of nine points, which is a razor thin margin for an individual tournament.
The other loss came at the hands of Banks County when the team faced Banks in the finals of the Peach State Wrestling League's Dual Team finals. This time, Madison County was missing five starters and lost the finals to Banks by one weight class.
Some notable achievements of the team. This year, the Mustangs hosted the largest Mustang Classic to date with a total of 14 teams on Dec. 7. The competition was tough when comparing the middle school teams who attended with their respective high schools. North Hall High School finished 1st in AAA Dual State this season. West Oak, S.C. attended and their high school finished second in state this season. Elbert County High School finished third in AA Dual State, Social Circle High School finished second in AA Dual State, Jackson County High School finished third in AAA Dual State. Oglethorpe County High School finished second in AA Traditional state and Banks County finished fourth in AA Traditional State.
All of these middle school teams were part of the field of teams in the 2019 Mustang Classic, in which the Mustangs won with a commanding score of 298 points, outscoring second place Oglethorpe who had 204 and third place Social Circle who compiled 184 points.
The next weekend the Mustangs competed in the NEGIAA Region tournament. This is a unique tournament that has two different styles of tournaments happening in one weekend. On Friday, the teams all faced each other in a Round Robin style head-to-head dual competition. The Mustangs won the NEGIAA Duals by outscoring their opponents 423 to 120. The following day, the Mustangs competed in the NEGIAA Traditional tournament and took first again with five individual champions and six taking the second place medal out of the 17 middle school weight classes. The Mustangs scored 331.5 points to defeat the second place Franklin County who scored 210.5 and third place Stephens County who scored 207.5.
The Mustangs had two major tournaments left after the NEGIAA. Madison County Middle School competes in a league known as the Peach State Wrestling League. The Peach State Tournaments are on the second and third weekends of January.
According to Madison County Middle School head coach Eric Berryman, many varsity coaches have recognized this league as one of the toughest middle school leagues in this area. Many of the teams who competed in the Mustang Classic are also part of this league.
“For our wrestlers this is the closest thing to a ‘State Tournament’ they can attend,” said Berryman.
The league is comprised of 16 teams and many of these teams' respective high schools consistently finish in the top of their states. The first weekend of the Peach State league is the weekend of the duals competition. During this weekend the Mustangs were missing several starters for different reasons. This cost the Mustangs the championship in the duals portion of the tournament.
However the next weekend, the Mustangs were back in full force with all the starters in the correct weight classes.
The Mustangs had eight wrestlers in the finals of the Peach State traditionals and six of them took home the gold. Peach State Champions for the Mustangs were Julian Dyer, Bryson Drake, Curion Hyche, Re'ontae Varnum, Braxton Waller and Will Huntsinger.
The Mustangs had a total of 13 placers out of the 17 weight classes and racked up a total score of 314 defeating Oglethorpe County who scored 256 and Banks County who scored 246.
Speaking of many coaches seeing this league as one of the toughest middle school leagues around, Social Circle was able to finish fourth in the Duals portion and seventh in the traditionals, the following weekend Social Circle's team competed in the USA Kids State tournament and won first place.
This is the sixth season Berryman has been at Madison County Middle School. He is the former varsity coach of Hart County High School and still holds the record for qualifying the most wrestlers in the state tournament while at Hart with 13 qualified in one season and holds the record for the most wins as a varsity coach there with 37 dual wins in one season. In the six years of his tenure at Madison County Middle School, the Mustangs have finished second in the Peach State League two years and first in the Peach State League three of those seasons.
