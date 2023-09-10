The Madison County Youth Football Association recently played its first football games of the season.
Scores are reported below:
• 6U (Griffeth) beat Oglethorpe County 30-16
• 7U (Williams) lost to Hart County 28-8
• 8U (Pou) had a first week bye
• 9U (Barnes) lost 18-6 to Hart County
• 10U (Gordon) beat Banks County 30-0
• 10U (Morris) lost to Franklin County 12-8
• 11U (Drake) beat Oglethorpe 25-19
All of the teams will play at home at Madison County High School on Sept. 16 and everyone is invited to attend.
The following are scheduled:
• 6U (Griffeth) vs Stephens County, 9 a.m.
• 7U (Williams) vs Hart County, 10:30 a.m.
• 8U (Pou) vs Oglethorpe County, noon
• 9U (Barnes) vs Stephens County, 1:30 p.m.
• 10U (Morris) vs Stephens County, 3 p.m.
• 10U (Gordon) vs Hart County, 4:30 p.m.
• 11U (Drake) vs Banks County, 6 p.m.
