Madison County High School graduate Macy Mullis opened her collegiate career in winning fashion this past week, taking first place in the 50-yard backstroke for Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) at the University of North Florida Invitational.
She won the race with a time of 27.20 in her first-career race as an Eagle.
Mullis was also part of the first-place 200-yard medley and the 300-yard backstroke teams, helping lead FGCU to a first-place finish in the event with 888.5 points, 73.5 points ahead of second-place Georgia Southern in the six-team event.
The Eagles will return to the pool for their home opener against Vanderbilt Oct. 16.
