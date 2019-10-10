Madison County Middle School cross country teams recently crossed the 2019 finish line, with both boys’ and girls’ squads finishing in the top three in the region.
The MCMS cross country teams competed in the region meet in Madison County Sept. 24. The girls’ team earned a second-place trophy and the guys took third overall.
“We had a great cross-country season,” said coach Nathan Herndon. “When we competed at the first meet of the season in Jefferson back in August, I knew we had a lot of potential. We showed that potential throughout the season.”
Mustang girls earning medals at the region meet were Coco Qiu eighth, Olivia McClure ninth, Lexie Gillespie 12th, Amelia Smith 15th, Linslei Wood 19th and Ada Peeples 20th. Mustang guys earning medals were Colt Kennedy ninth, Jaiden Hanson 13th, Matthew Ward 14th, Carraway Best 18th, Javon Johnson 19th and Noah Braswell 20th.
The Madison County cross country teams wrapped up the season Oct. 3 competing in the Unicoi Invitational in Helen, the largest cross country meet in the nation. There were 339 middle school girls, and 403 middle school boys running in this meet.
The girls’ team finished 10th out of 27 teams in their event. The top girls placing (in order) were Brystal Culberson, Olivia McClure, Coco Qiu, Lexie Gillespie, Carlee Brown, Linslei Wood, and Cate Stroud.
The boys' team finished ninth out of 30 teams in their event. The top boys placing (in order) were Titus Smith, Javon Johnson, Jaiden Hanson, Matthew Ward, Logan Brown, Carraway Best and Brent Daniels.
“Leading up to the Unicoi Invitational, I told the team it was just for fun as we had already had our region meet,” said Herndon. “It was a great feeling for the boys and girls team to perform so well at the Helen meet since we were running against bigger schools. I am very proud and blessed to be part of these young athletes’ lives.”
The MCMS cross country teams also competed at Hart County Sept. 17. The girls’ team finished first overall with Coco Qiu finishing 10th, Lexie Gillespie 11th, Linslei Wood 12th, Amelia Smith 13th, Carlee Brown 14th, Olivia McClure 16th, and Isabelle Hanson 20th. The boys’ team finished third overall with Titus Smith finishing eighth, Matthew Ward 15th, Jaiden Hanson 19th, Carraway Best 21st and Noah Braswell 23rd.
