The Madison County Middle School girls’ cross country team went undefeated in region competition again this year and are region champions for the second year in a row. The girls’ cross country team has not lost a regular region season meet in two years.
“I estimated that our cross country team ran over 70 miles this season which included practice and the meets,” said Madison County Middle School head coach Nathan Herndon. “Our boys’ team started the year off with a great victory in our division at the first meet….We had another great cross country season at the middle school level.”
Herndon said MCMS “competed in three huge meets to start the year.”
“The goal of these meets was to have our runners compete against bigger programs mainly from the Atlanta area, so when we got to our region schedule they would be prepared and could handle the smaller meets,” said the coach. “There were approximately 150 runners in each section (boys and girls) of the first three meets.”
Here’s a recap of the season:
•At Athens Christian, Aug. 20: Both teams competed at NEGA Championships at Athens Christian School. The boys’ team took home first place in their division. Top finishers for the boys were Javen Johnson, Arthur Ayotte, Whit Williams, Ezra Shadrix, Grant Foster, Dylan Goodroe, and Brayden Edwards. The girls finished fourth overall. The top seven girls were Lily Howell, Caraline Duggins, Ava Claire Hambrick, Addy Grace Smith, Eliza Shadrix, Holland Senkbeil, and Khloe Edwards.
•At Jefferson, Aug. 27: Both teams competed in the NEGA Championships in Jefferson. The boys’ team finished eighth out of 20 teams. Top finishers for the boys were Javen Johnson, Arthur Ayotte, Grant Foster, Brantley Cowart, Joaquin Carreno. Jon Dinapoli and Ezra Shadrix. The girls’ finished 11th out of 16 teams. Top seven girls were Lily Howell, Ava Claire Hambrick, Addy Grace Smith, Caraline Duggins, Holland Senkbeil, Eliza Shadrix, and Lily Crowe.
•Flying Biscuit Invitational at North Oconee High School, Sept. 1: The boys’ team finished 10th out of 21 Teams. Javen Johnson finished fifth overall. Other top finishers for the boys were Arthur Ayotte, Grant Foster, Ezra Shadrix, Brantley Cowart, Noah Rutledge and Bryant Robinson. The girls finished 11th out of 16 teams. Top seven girls were Lily Howell, Brystal Culberson, Ava Claire Hambrick, Addy Grace Smith, Khole Edwards, Holland Senkbeil, and Eliza Shadrix.
•At Franklin County, Sept. 8: The girls’ team finished first overall. Top seven girls were Lily Howell, Brystal Culberson, Caraline Duggins, Ava Claire Hambrick, Holland Senkbeil, Khloe Edwards, and Addy Grace Smith. There were 11 girls who finished in the top 20. The boys’ team finished fifth. Javen Johnson finished first overall. Other top finishers for the boys were Arthur Ayotte, Grant Foster, Ezra Shadrix, Brantley Cowart, Noah Rutledge, and Casen Hanson.
•At Stephens County, Sept. 15: The girls’ team finished first overall. Top seven girls were Lily Howell, Caraline Duggins, Brystal Culberson, Ava Claire Hambrick, Addy Grace Smith, Holland Senkbeil and Eliza Shadrix. The boys’ team finished fourth. Javen Johnson finished first overall. Arthur Ayotte finished second overall. Other top finishers for the boys were Whit Williams, Ezra Shadrix, Jon Dinapoli, Dylan Goodroe and Noah Rutledge.
•At Rabun County, Sept. 20: The girls’ team finished first overall. Top seven girls were Lily Howell, Brystal Culberson, Caraline Duggins, Ava Claire Hambrick, Addy Grace Smith, Holland Senkbeil and Eliza Shadrix. The boys’ team finished fourth. The top seven boys were Javen Johnson, Arthur Ayotte, Grant Foster, Casen Hanson, Noah Rutledge, Brayden Edwards and Dylan Goodroe.
•Region championship at Elbert County, Sept. 27: The Mustang girls captured their second straight region championship. Lily Howell finished second overall in the region with a two-mile run of 14:40. She was followed closely by teammate Caraline Duggins, who finished third overall with a time of 14:41. Ava Claire Hambrick finished fifth in the region with a time of 15:00, and Brystal Culberson finished seventh in the region with a time of 15:23. Other Mustangs who placed in the top 20 in the region included Khloe Edwards, Addy Grace Smith, Holland Senkbeil and Eliza Shadrix. The boys’ team finished fourth in the region. Earning medals for the boys were Javen Johnson, who finished second in the region with a time of 12:09; Arthur Ayotte, Whit Williams, Joaquin Carreno. Finishing out the top eight were Grant Foster, Dylan Goodroe, Noah Rutledge, and Jon Dinapoli.
•Team roster: The Madison County Middle School Mustangs include (boys) Carsun Seay, Brayden Edwards, Joaquin Carreno, Noah Rutledge, Ezra Shadrix, Arthur Ayotte, Dylan Goodroe, Michael Danapoli, Grant Foster, Lee Rouse, Casen Hanson, Bryant Robinson, Javen Johnson, Eli Hooper, Jake Summers, Avery Hawkins, Whit Williams, Jpn Dinapoli, and Brantley Cowart. Girls’ team members are Ellee Cole, Holland Senkbeil, Lily Crowe, Bella Grace Hambrick, Ava Claire Hambrick, Addy Grace Smith, Marley Schubert, Eliza Shadrix, Gigi Ayotte, Lily Howell, Brystal Culberson, Caraline Duggins, Amelia Jo Collinsworth, and Khloe Edwards. Coaches are Nathan Herndon and Kassey Taylor.
