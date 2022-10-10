The Madison County Middle School girls’ cross country team went undefeated in region competition again this year and are region champions for the second year in a row. The girls’ cross country team has not lost a regular region season meet in two years.

“I estimated that our cross country team ran over 70 miles this season which included practice and the meets,” said Madison County Middle School head coach Nathan Herndon. “Our boys’ team started the year off with a great victory in our division at the first meet….We had another great cross country season at the middle school level.”

