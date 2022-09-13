The Madison County Middle School Mustang football team picked up another win last week, downing Elbert County, 16-0, in the Granite Bowl.
The Mustangs were scheduled to host Hart County Sept. 14. The team will close the regular season Sept. 29 at Stephens County.
The Madison County Middle School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed at Franklin County last week, with the girls’ team finishing first overall. The top seven girls were Lily Howell, Brystal Culberson, Caraline Duggins, Ava Claire Hambrick, Holland Senkbeil, Khloe Edwards and Addy Grace Smith. There were 11 Mustang girls who finished in the top 20.
The boys’ team finished fifth. Javen Johnson finished first overall. Other top finishers for the boys were Arthur Ayotte, Grant Foster, Ezra Shadrix, Brantley Cowart, Noah Rutledge and Casen Hanson.
The MCMS softball team downed Stephens County last week, 16-8. And the MCMS volley Mustangs defeated Athens Academy last week.
