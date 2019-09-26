Madison County Middle School’s football team went to the Granite Bowl and carved one clear message in stone: we’re winning.
The Mustangs roared past Elbert County Saturday, 46-6, putting together the team’s most complete performance to date.
“I think our team finally clicked into place this week against a very athletic Elbert team,” said Mustang head coach Josh Callicutt. “We made our reads correctly, we blocked properly, we tackled as a team and the result came out the way we wanted. A lot of our guys who don't get in as much got some valuable playing time and everyone felt a breath of fresh air when the buzzer sounded. We cannot settle for this victory as the staple of the season.”
Callicutt has his crew looking forward, not backward. The Mustangs travel to Herndon Field at Hart County High School at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, (Sept. 26).
“We have Hart this week and they are without a doubt the best team we have faced yet,” said the coach. “Their players can fly and they don't let up. We will have to grind hard this week at practice in order to come out on top against them.”
Callicutt said his team’s goals are still in reach despite early-season setbacks.
“Even though we have lost two games, we still have a good chance to make the NEGIAA Region playoffs this year,” he said. “We just have to get on the field, handle our business and not have careless mistakes.”
Madison County moved the ball well on the ground Saturday, tallying 225 rushing yards and adding another 15 yards through the air.
Quarterback Camden Smith completed his lone pass for a 15-yard touchdown running back Curion Hyche, who also had 18 yards rushing, and one rushing touchdown.
Running back Charlie Doster broke a run the opening play for 65 yards and a touchdown on his way to completing the day with another 70 yards and two more touchdowns. He tallied 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Casen Duggins rushed four times for 32 yards and a touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, PJ Trimier had two tackles and two forced fumbles. Camden Smith had an interception and a fumble recovery along with his two tackles. Hyche, Josh Strickland and Hunter Bass all had tackles in the backfield for losses.
In other recent action, Madison County lost to Rabun County 25-20 Aug. 29. The offense finished with 349 total yards. Hyche had touchdown runs of 75 and 66 yards, while Charlie Doster took one from the house from 82 yards out. Will Huntsinger had three tackles, two for a loss, while Doster and Carson Craig both had two tackles. Smith had two interceptions and Jay Carruth had a fumble recovery.
The game ended when a controversial fumble call gave Rabun the ball with less than a minute to go when they scored the winning touchdown.
"I am extremely proud of how our boys played against Rabun,” said Callicutt. “The result was not what we wanted, but our players showed everyone they know how to fight. We still have to make sure that small mistakes don't end up costing us in the end, however, they did just that."
Madison County fell to Habersham County, 16-6, Sept. 12 at home. The Mustangs had 255 yards of total offense. Doster led the team with a 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Braxton Waller had 10 tackles. Hyche had five tackles, including two for a loss and a sack. Jacob Beusse had eight tackles.
"Habersham was a tough loss,” said the coach. “We had a number of opportunities where we could have taken control of that game and we let them slip through our fingers. Three fumbles during crucial drives made it very had to get any kind of momentum going.”
