Madison County’s Middle School Mustangs (3-3) grabbed a big win against Franklin County as the 2019 season neared an end, but the squad dropped its final game against Stephens County, falling just short of the post-season.
Mustang head coach Josh Callicutt said the year was “full of ups and downs.”
“I was very proud of how our team responded after coming out 0-2,” said Callicutt. “They were determined not to let that hang over them and get them down for the rest of the season and come out and won three in a row in response. I would have to say that the highlight of the year was going into Hart County and beating them the way we did. I cannot remember a time where any team put up 40 points on Hart County. I am very proud of our boys and will eagerly await the arrival of our next season. We will be having running back Curion Hyche, linebacker Carson Craig, and a few other returning players back next year.”
The Mustangs powered past Franklin County 38-6 on Oct. 3. Quarterback Camden Smith was two-for-two for 85 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while rushing for one touchdown. Josh Strickland caught two touchdown passes for 23 yards. Charlie Doster ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Curion Hyche returned the opening second-half kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. On defense, Braxton Waller and Carson Craig each had three tackles, including one for a loss. Bryson Drake also had three tackles.
"We played pretty well considering the rough start we had,” said Callicutt. “Franklin was able to control the clock, which is something we usually like to do with our offense. We were able to control the game enough to allow some of our other players who usually don't see as much to play.”
The Mustangs needed to defeat Stephens County Oct. 9 to reach the playoffs, but they fell 26-16.
"Stephens County was a tough loss,” said Callicutt. “We had prepped for them in every detail and just didn't execute our plan on the field well. We have been telling our boys all year that small mistakes lead to big losses, and that's what happened this time.”
Smith was two-for-six through the air for 46 yards and a touchdown and three interceptions, while rushing for 19 yards. Casen Duggins ran for 63 yards. Doster carried the ball for 30 yards and a touchdown. Hyche rushed for 39 yards and Strickland caught a 42-yard scoring pass. Waller and Hyche both had six tackles, while Wyatt Morris had four tackles and a forced fumble.
SEASON STATS
Here are some individual season statistics:
•Smith was seven-for-17 through the air for 182 yards and four touchdown passes. He rushed for 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
•Doster rushed for over 500 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns.
•Strickland caught three passes for three touchdowns and 127 yards.
•Waller lead the team with 27 total tackles
•Doster had 23 total tackles
•Craig had 21 total tackles
