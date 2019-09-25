The Madison County Middle School Mustang softball team recently wrapped up its regular season with an 11-1 record.
In 12 games, the Mustangs scored 152 runs, while allowing 58. Madison County’s lone loss was early in the season to Stephens County. But the Mustangs avenged that setback in a big way, clobbering Stephens County 17-0 in the rematch.
“I don't want to name any individual players, but I will say that our eight eighth graders have led the charge all season,” said Mustang head coach Amanda Shimmin. “They have been leaders all season showing the younger players what to work for. The team as a whole has been determined all season to be the best they can and have worked hard to get to where we are.”
As the number one seed in the region tournament, the Mustangs get a first-round bye and an assured spot in the semifinal game. The Mustangs will play the winner of the 4 (Hart) vs. 5 (Elbert) Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Madison County Recreation Department.
