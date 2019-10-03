The Madison County Middle School football team kept its momentum going this past week, knocking off undefeated Hart County, 40-24.
The win followed a 46-6 pounding of Elbert County the previous week.
Mustang head coach Josh Callicutt likes what he sees.
"We came out after our win last week against Elbert and made a conscious decision not to settle,” said Callicutt. “I told our boys we could not settle for having one win and laying down when we heard the name Hart County. They were big, they were fast, and we came out and set the tone early. We controlled nearly every aspect of the game and came out on top. I was very proud of how well our boys performed and I expect even more from them in the coming weeks."
Madison County finished with 320 yards of total offense against Hart County. Charlie Doster rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, while also tackling five Hart County players on defense. Curion Hyche tallied 105 yards on the ground and scored twice. He also had four tackles on defense and a scoop-and-score fumble recovery. Camden Smith rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown. Braxton Waller had six tackles and a sack and Wyatt Morris finished with four tackles and a sack.
The Mustangs will host Franklin County at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the high school.
"Franklin has yet to win a game this year so we have to have our guys ready to face a team that is hungry for a win,” said Callicutt.
Madison County will then host Stephens County at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 9, in a “blackout game,” when “everyone is encouraged to wear black to show MC pride.” And immediately following the game Oct. 9 is an FCA Fields of Faith event.
“Please feel free to come out and enjoy that as well,” said Callicutt.
The coach said the Mustangs have a good shot at the playoffs if they stay focused.
"If we are able to beat Franklin and handle our business with Stephens we will be on our way to the playoffs for some much anticipated revenge on the teams who beat us early in the season,” said Callicutt. “Stephens is a big, physical team and they know how to play the game well. We will need to be firing on all cylinders to come out with a much-needed victory in that game."
