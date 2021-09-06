The Mustangs muscled past Franklin County on the road Sept. 2 for a season-opening 22-8 win.
"I felt like our boys played a good game,” said Madison County Middle School Coach Josh Callicutt. “They showed a lot of heart and came out on top with a victory. It would have been easy to just roll over and let Franklin take this one away, but after coming out of the locker room at halftime our boys wanted this one. They showed incredible resilience and I could not be more proud of them."
Matthew Strickland led the way on the ground for the Mustangs, averaging a whopping 27 yards a carry, toting the rock six times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Trynt Latimore carried the ball 11 times for 85 yards. Quarterback Brayden Clark also had a running touchdown.
Strickland also led the defense with five tackles. De'Shun Brown had two tackles, one for a loss. Braelon Curry had two tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss. Bradley Wallace finished with three tackles and an interception. Garret Smith had three tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss.
Madison County will hit the field again at Hart County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.