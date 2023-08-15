The middle school football team will travel to Rabun County for its first game on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. The following Thursday, Aug. 24, the Mustangs travel to Franklin to play at 5:30 p.m.
The next two games are at home against Habersham on Aug. 31 and Elbert County on Sept. 6. The Mustangs play Habersham at 5 p.m. and Elbert at 5:30 p.m.
