Madison County Middle School will host the NEGIAA Championship Thursday versus Franklin County.
The 6:30 p.m. matchup follows a 30-7 semifinal win over Stephens County last week.
"I could not have been more proud of our boys,” said Mustang head coach Josh Callicutt. “They came out determined that this was their time and their home field. Stephens County gave us a hard time in our previous meeting, but we were going to make sure that didn't happen."
The Mustangs tallied 276 yards of offense, led by Matthew Strickland’s 216 yards and three touchdowns on just three carries. Deshun Brown finished with 65 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Madison County allowed just 119 yards by Stephens County. Brayden Clark led the Mustangs with seven tackles. Max Miller had four tackles and an interception. JT Fowler and Bradley Wallace also finished with four tackles.
Callicutt said the contest is a “Red-Out” game for the Mustangs, who are playing for the school’s second championship in 20 years. He urges fans to come out and support the Mustangs. He said his team is ready for the game.
“They (Franklin County) are an extremely well-coached team and have a number of athletes who can make big plays happen for them,” said Callicutt. “We have been able to shut them down before, and I expect that our boys will do the same again on Thursday night."
