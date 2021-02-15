Madison County tennis teams are off this week and will be back on the court at home Feb. 23 when they take on Jefferson.
The Red Raiders will then travel to Flowery Branch Feb. 25. Matches against the Dragons and the Falcons are both at 4 p.m.
Both the Red Raider guys and girls dropped a match last week at Morgan County, with the guys losing 2-3 and dropping to 1-2 on the year, while the girls lost 0-5 and fell to 0-3.
Boys’ number-one doubles team Landon Hall and Evan Thomas won their match 6-1, 6-1. And the guys’ number two doubles team of Jacob Hall and Ethan Brantley won 6-3, 6-3.
“The boys' doubles teams both played well and helped us stay in the team match,” said Red Raider head coach Keith Strickland. “We struggled some at singles. Tate Bennett ran into another freshman who is currently the fourth-ranked 16-and-under player in the state of Georgia. Tate played well and is a player who takes every match as a learning experience win or lose. I felt we had a chance at number two and number three singles, but just couldn't capture the big points.
Strickland said the girls’ team was lucky there wasn’t basketball practice that do, so that the Red Raiders could field a full lineup.
“Hayley Daniels and Anna Cowart both played some good tennis. But again they got down a break and couldn't recover,” said Strickland. “At number-one doubles, Karsyn Daniels (basketball) playing with Reagan Dobbs, were up 6-4, 5-2 and let Morgan back in to lose the second set. They began the third by going up 5-2 again, but could not play with the lead and let it slip away in a tiebreak to fall in three sets. Hopefully we can tweak our lineups once basketball is over and we head into region play.”
