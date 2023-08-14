Madison County High School has a new band director this year.
Donny Allen comes to the Red Raiders after extensive band experience.
He has directed university, high school and middle school bands throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Previously at the high school level, he served as director of bands at Monroe Area High School, Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, VA, West Craven High School in Vanceboro, NC, and South Forsyth High School. Allen has also served as an associate director of bands for Oviedo High School in Oviedo, FL.
At the university level, he served as the director of athletic bands and associate director of bands at the University of Central Florida, where he was director of the Marching Knights and conductor of the symphonic band and concert band. There he was also the coordinator for instrumental music education, teaching music education method courses and supervising student teachers in Florida’s public schools. Allen has also served as the assistant director of bands for Georgia Tech, where he was conductor of the wind ensemble and concert band and was the assistant director of athletic bands.
Allen also has extensive experience in marching arts. He currently serves on the brass staff of the Phantom Regiment. Previously, he served on the brass staff of the 2018 World Champion Santa Clara Vanguard and before that on the brass staff for the Cavaliers. He was a marching member of the Bluecoats of Canton, OH, then served for fourteen seasons as a brass instructor for the corps and four seasons as a brass instructor for the Spirit of Atlanta. Allen also served in the U.S. Army bands as horn instrumentalist and staff conductor for the Infantry Band at Ft. Benning and the Signal Corps Band at Ft. Gordon.
He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from East Carolina University and a doctorate from the University of Memphis. He also holds memberships in the International Horn Society, National Band Association, National Association for Music Education, Georgia Music Educators Association, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, Pi Kappa Lambda and honorary memberships in Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma.
“I am thrilled to bring my family home to Northeast Georgia and look forward to all this season holds in store,” Allen says in introductory comments.
He also says the band is excited to present its halftime show “A Place Where the Clouds Dance” that was completed during the program’s two-week camp.
“Band camp was hot but productive,” he shares. “The students have been diligent and driven in preparing for the season — we look forward to showing off all their hard work. The vision for this season is to pursue music and visual performance excellence that our students will enjoy communicating with audiences.”
“We look forward to supporting our teams and community this fall with the music and energy we always bring to the communities of Madison County.”
