Grant Smith passed the ball behind his back to Chris Rhodes who rose and slammed the ball home with an emphatic dunk Tuesday night in the final moments of play, leading to a raucous crowd reaction, as Madison County roared past the number-two ranked Jefferson Dragons in convincing fashion, 67-48, avenging an early-season loss to the region rival.
The win gives Madison County a share of the Region 8-AAAA lead with Jefferson. Both teams are 16-2 overall and 6-1 in the region.
The Red Raiders, who fell to Jefferson 71-54 Dec. 10, gained an early advantage with a smothering defense, holding the Dragons to just five first-quarter points and staking a 14-5 lead after one and 28-17 lead at intermission.
“We’ve been competing and playing really hard on defense all year, but we’ve gained experience and gotten a lot smarter, and we played a lot smarter on defense,” said Red Raider coach Bryan Bird. “The first game we gave up a lot of easy baskets in transition off rebounds. And we really focused on not giving them anything easy tonight.”
Jefferson ran into a different team than it encountered Dec. 10. And Bird said he was pleased with the high-energy performance his team showed, playing well on defense and on the boards.
“We’re still learning a lot,” said Bird. “We’ve had some success, but they exposed some things on us (in the first matchup), and we’ve learned a lot. We’ve grown a ton. I think it’s 11 games since we played them.”
The coach said his team is also playing well on offense.
“We’re really starting to understand that the more unselfish we are, the harder we’re going to be to beat,” said Bird. “Not that guys have been selfish, but knowing when to give up a good shot to get a great shot, and we did a great job of that tonight, making them work on defense until we got a great shot. I’m just so proud that they’re buying in to what we’re asking them to do, and you get a payoff like this.”
Bird said the team can’t rest on the big win. There are still five region games to play, then the postseason. He said any team in the region can knock off the other.
“We proved tonight, anybody can beat anybody,” he said.
Mason Smith led the way for the Red Raiders, pouring in 18 points with four three-pointers. He was followed by Jay Carruth with 15 and Peyton South with 11. Other scorers included Grant Smith, nine; Rhodes, eight; Deshaun Johnson, four; and Casen Duggins, two.
Now Madison County’s attention turns to North Oconee. The game originally set for Friday has been moved to Thursday at 8 p.m. due to potential winter weather.
The Red Raiders also picked up two wins on the road last week in Hall County, defeating Chestatee Tuesday, 69-61, and East Hall Friday, 57-45.
Rhodes led the team against East Hall (13-5, 2-4) with 18 points, followed by South, who scored 14, and hit four first-quarter threes, with Grant Smith adding nine, Carruth, five; Duggins, four; Mason Smith, three; Johnson, two; and Bryson Williams, two.
Carruth led the team with 18 Tuesday at Chestatee, with South and Duggins both adding 14, with Rhodes tallying 12, followed by Mason Smith with eight, Grant Smith, two; Vick Hajdu, one.
In girls’ action, Madison County fell to Jefferson, 64-31.
Kelsie Gresham led the team with eight points, followed by Tiffany Wilson, five; Jordyn Hall, four; Janiah Borders, four; and two apiece from Jordyn Jones, Lexi Gillespie, Addie Peeples, Karsyn Daniels and Mallory Bates.
