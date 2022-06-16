By Zach Mitcham
Madison County’s Payton Shelton and Levi Wyatt are inseparable as friends — and well, as racers, too.
The two tend to break away from the pack and then battle it out for the win on the go-cart track. One wins, then the other.
In fact, Shelton and Wyatt finished with the exact same winter series point total in the Junior 1 Division (8-to-10 year olds) at Checkered Flag Kartway in Shiloh. Both tallied 222 points in the eight-race season, with each winning four races.
“It couldn’t have been more picture perfect than for two best friends to do that,” said Shane Haynes, Payton’s granddad.
Wyatt’s granddad, Tim, said the wins are nice, but it’s the sportsmanship he sees that he’s most proud of. Haynes agrees.
“Whether they win or run dead last, they’ll get off and congratulate all of their competitors, tell them good job,” said Haynes. “Neither let it go to their heads. That’s what’s good at starting them at this age. I guess it’s the respect they have for their fellow competitors. Cause they want to be raced that way, too.”
Payton said he and Levi are nice to each other about racing.
“When we get off the go carts, we don’t brag or anything and we’re not mean to each other or anything,” he said.
Levi said Payton is good at handling the cart on the track. And the two work well together.
“When they hook up nose to tail, two of them is faster than if they have a long distance between them,” said Haynes. “They’re good about hooking up together and then they’ll battle each other.”
Levi is newer to the sport, but he’s picked it up quickly, earning his place as co-champion with his friend.
Meanwhile, Payton has been racing since he was 5. He grabbed a summer series title in Checkered Flag Kartway rookie division last year.
“He (Payton) been going to races with me since he was born and he turned about 3 and he wanted to race,” said Haynes. “I told him he was too small. He had to wait until he was 5 to race. And I was coming back from Virginia from a race on his birthday. He called me and said ‘I’m 5 today, where’s my go cart?’ So we got him one after that.”
The competitors, which include boys and girls, speed around the track at about 50 mph and faster than that in older divisions.
Both boys say it’s loads of fun.
“How fast it’s going is cool, cause you’re going fast and when you’re going around the turns and stuff, it’s fun, because you turn and then when you get off the corners you can go faster,” said Payton. “It gives you more power off the corners.”
Levi, who dreams of owning a late-model car, likes a track with some slide, saying it’s best “when it’s slippery on the track and I can drift.”
Both have their granddads as their pit crew and bank. But they have sponsors, too. Levi’s sponsors include Sheriff Michael Moore and Jason Smith of Smith’s Grading in Colbert. Payton’s sponsors include Xtreme Decals, Coutertops Plus, Seay Plumbing and Drain Service and Fatbak Racing Engines.
The two travel to other tracks, not just in Shiloh, and the boys dream of being race car drivers as adults.
But the camaraderie between the two is what makes their granddads smile the most.
“It tickles me to death to see them do that and maintain the friendship they have,” said Haynes. “I’m hoping they will stick with it and grow up together doing this. I grew up at race tracks. My daddy raced. And some of my best childhood memories and childhood friends come from racing. And the memories they’re making right now, they’ll remember this forever.”
