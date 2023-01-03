Madison County’s guys’ basketball team rode a well-balanced scoring attack to a convincing road win in Gwinnett County Dec. 30.
Four Red Raiders registered in double figures as Madison County (12-2) beat Hebron Christian Academy 73-57 Friday.
Point guard Jay Carruth paced the Red Raiders with 16 points, while Mason Smith finished with 14 points. Deshaun Johnson and Casen Duggins added 11 points each.
Madison County built a 41-26 lead at the half but saw the Lions (6-8) twice whittle the lead to nine points in the fourth quarter before putting the game away. A corner three from Smith with 5:19 left gave Madison County a 60-48 lead and ignited a 14-4 run that finished off the Lions.
Meanwhile, the lady Lions (13-0) outscored the Red Raiders 44-19 in the first half and reeled off the first 15 points of the second half en route to a win.
Kelsei Gresham led Madison County with nine points.
Aubrey Beckham, a near six-foot sophomore guard, scored 20 points to spark Hebron, which won a state title in 2021.
The Red Raiders, who face Walnut Grove Tuesday night, will hold “Youth Night” Saturday at home against Stephens County, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the guys playing at 7:30 p.m. Madison County will be at home again against Cedar Shoals, with the games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
