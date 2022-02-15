Madison County’s boys’ basketball season came to a heartbreaking end Monday, with the 20-win, Region 8-AAAA number two-seed falling to seven-seed Chestatee, 56-52, at home in the opening round of the region tournament.
The Red Raiders (20-6, 8-5) defeated Chestatee (10-16, 2-11) twice this year, including a 77-57 victory 10 days earlier at home. And Madison County grabbed an early lead Monday with some sharp shooting, carrying an 18-12 lead into the second quarter. But the team managed just eight second-quarter points, as shooters went cold and struggled all night offensively after a hot start.
“I told them we are feast or famine sometimes,” said head coach Bryan Bird after the game. “We can get really hot and shoot quick and it goes in. But then when it stops going in, you’ve got to be able to run your offense and get a good shot. And I felt like we kept trying to force a quick shot, because some had gone in before. And it just got us in a bad rhythm offensively that we couldn’t really get out of.”
Still, the Red Raiders kept clawing and appeared to have the momentum in the final period, pulling ahead 50-43 with 5:40 to go on three free throws following Chestatee technical fouls. But the home team was outscored 13-2 after that, watching state tournament hopes slip away.
“They (Chestatee) just did the little things better than we did, bottom line,” said Bird. “They played a little more desperate and hungry than we did. They’re not a bad team. I know they’re the seven seed and they struggled in the region, but they’ve been in a lot of the games that they’ve lost. We gave away some possessions with careless turnovers or not boxing out or finishing plays on defense, just gave away too many extra chances for them. And they capitalized.”
Grant Smith led the Red Raiders with 19 points, followed by senior Peyton South, 13; Chris Rhodes, seven; Jay Carruth, six; Casen Duggins, three; Mason Smith, two; and Deshaun Johnson, two.
Bird had a long talk with his team in the locker room following the painful loss.
“I’m so proud of these guys and it’s tough to see past tonight, but I told them nobody was picking us in the region to do much,” he said. “They were probably picking us to be in this game as the seven seed. But they proved a lot of people wrong, and we have a great foundation to build on. Twenty wins hasn’t happened very much. I just hate it ended tonight. It ends the same way for everybody but the state champion. It just ended a little shorter than we wanted it to. We’ll learn from it and be better for it.”
The coach said the fan support this season was phenomenal, and he thanked all who supported the program.
Girls team falls Tuesday
Madison County’s girls’ team lost to Chestatee, 52-40, Tuesday night in the first round of the Region 8-AAAA tournament at Chestatee, concluding their 2022 season.
The Red Raiders (8-18) led by 10 in the first quarter and by one at the half and trailed by four with about three minutes to go.
Kelsei Gresham led the team with 12 points. Tiffany Wilson finished with nine points, and Janiah Borders had nine.
