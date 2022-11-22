Madison County hasn’t even celebrated Thanksgiving, but the boys’ basketball team is already battle tested. The Red Raiders swept three tough opponents this past week, starting their season at 3-0.

The guys from Danielsville knocked off Hart County in the season opener in Hartwell, 70-65, in overtime, then downed Trinity Christian Saturday morning at Cedar Shoals, 70-57, before topping 7A Denmark, 61-44, at Cedar Shoals Monday afternoon at the Peach State Explosion Showcase.

