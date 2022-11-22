Madison County hasn’t even celebrated Thanksgiving, but the boys’ basketball team is already battle tested. The Red Raiders swept three tough opponents this past week, starting their season at 3-0.
The guys from Danielsville knocked off Hart County in the season opener in Hartwell, 70-65, in overtime, then downed Trinity Christian Saturday morning at Cedar Shoals, 70-57, before topping 7A Denmark, 61-44, at Cedar Shoals Monday afternoon at the Peach State Explosion Showcase.
Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird, who had most of his players return from last year’s 20-win team, likes what he sees — a scrappy defensive team with an array of offensive threats.
“It’s hard to game plan for us, because we have a great point guard,” said Bird. “We have great shooters. We have really active post players. And we play great defense. It’s just a total team effort. I don’ think there’s just one guy and that’s our strength. We have to trust in that. We got several guys who can be the leading scorer every night and when it’s their turn we need to trust it’s their turn and just continue to play together and play good defense.”
Bird’s team ran up against a 6’9” post player Monday for Denmark, but the Red Raiders effectively neutralized him in the paint.
“We’re not the tallest team in the world, so we really have to scrap on defense and rebounding,” said the coach. “And they’ve done a fantastic job.”
The guys topped a Trinity Christian team with three guys over 6’5” that defeated Morgan County by 30 Monday. Madison County also avenged last year’s worst loss, a 76-49 setback to Hart County, defeating a team led by Tahj Johnson, a 6’7” college prospect.
“I felt like we played really well these last two games (against Trinity Christian and Denmark),” said Bird. “Hart County’s good, but I felt we didn’t play a very clean game. I thought we were very sloppy.”
The coach praised the play of all of his starters: Jay Carruth, Chris Rhodes, Mason and Grant Smith and Vick Hajdu. He said Carruth is great at driving to the basket. He said Grant Smith shut down opponent’s top guards during the Cedar tournament.
“Chris Rhodes had two really good games, really active defensively,” said Bird. “And I’ve been really proud of Vick Hajdu’s defense. He’s still getting his legs under him for offense, but defensively he’s been great. And Mason Smith has had two games where he shot it real well.”
Madison County jumped out to a 34-27 lead against Hart County at intermission, then the Bulldogs opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to take the lead. The Raiders led 47-44 after three quarters, but Hart County forced overtime, with the scored tied at 61 at the end of regulation. Madison County outscored the Bulldogs 9-4 in overtime. Grant Smith led the team with 21 points, followed by Carruth, 16; Mason Smith, 12; and Rhodes, 8.
Carruth turned in a big offensive performance against Trinity Christian, pouring in 27 points, followed by Rhodes, 17; and Mason Smith, 15. Carruth again led Madison County Monday against Denmark with 18 points. He was followed by Mason Smith, who scored 15.
Now Madison County will enjoy Thanksgiving break before the team’s first home game of the year, a 7:30 p.m. showdown with Elbert County. The Red Raiders open their region schedule Friday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m. at home versus East Forsyth.
