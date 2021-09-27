Madison County finished fourth out of 16 teams at the North Oconee Invitational in Bogart Saturday.
Junior Gabe McCary led the Red Raiders with a time of 17:26 and eighth-place finish out of 144 runners in the 5K. He was followed by Jakeem Johnson, 17:47, 14th; Aden Prickett, 18:39, 29th; Colt Kennedy, 19:12, 40th; and Javon Johnson, 19:25, 48th.
“All five of our top guys who ran in varsity, all of them PR’d (personal record) on Saturday,” said Red Raider head coach Joe Barnett. “That’s a huge accomplishment.”
Madison County, which is ranked in the top 10 in Class AAAA, is in the toughest region in the state, with four other schools also ranked in the top 10: Jefferson, North Oconee, Flowery Branch and Chestatee. And only four teams will qualify for state out of the region.
The guys finished behind Jefferson but ahead of North Oconee Saturday.
“That’s who we were eying in this meet,” said Barnett of the two schools.
The region race will be Oct. 23 at North Oconee. So, Saturday’s meet was a good tune-up for that event. Madison County will finish its regular season with two more races, the Mountain Invitational Oct. 7 at Unicoi State Park in Helen and the Franklin County Region Tune-up in Carnesville Oct. 12.
“The goal now is to keep all of our boys healthy and getting them to region,” said Barnett.
Only two girls were avaiable to participate for Madison County Saturday. Linslei Wood finished 54th with a time of 24:15 and Taylor Pruitt finished 68th with a time of 25:03.
