The Madison County boys’ cross country team picked up some hardware this past week, earning a trophy for finishing third out of 22 teams in the 2022 Kent Kramer Classic at Athens Christian High School.
Gabe McCary led the way, finishing the 5K in 18:55, good enough for 17th overall. He was followed by Jason Johnson, 19:53, 26th; Elijah Neal, 20:11, 31st; Logan Brown, 20:13, 33rd; Alex Shelton, 20:58, 51st; Joshua Ivey, 21:35, 74th; and Jacob Dyer, 22:55, 119th.
“Gabe McCary had been injured all season long and this is his third race that he ran and so getting him back is huge,” said Red Raider head coach Joe Barnett.
The girls finished 10th out of 15 schools. They were led by Linslei Wood, 25:19, 27th overall; Taylor Pruitt, 26:22, 45th; Stefanie Adair, 27:02, 57th; Mary Grace Watson, 28:53, 76th; Cate Stroud, 29:41, 86th; and Bendicte Ayotte, 35:59, 122nd.
Now, the Red Raiders prepare for the Region 8-AAAA meet set for Oct. 25 at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
“It’s going to be difficult for us, because it’s 11 teams this year,” said Barnett. “Both teams (boys and girls) have a shot, but it’s going to really come down to who wants it the most. We have some strong teams in our region, but the good thing about it being an 11-team region is it’s only 11 teams lined up. So anybody can go get it at any given time.”
Barnett said Logan Brown, Elijah Neal and Javon Johnson are “looking strong.” He also praised the efforts of Benedicte Ayotte, noting that she hasn’t competed before this year but has shaved five minutes off her time this season.
