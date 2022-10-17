Third-place trophy

The Red Raider boys' cross country team is pictured with its third-place trophy from last week's meet at Athens Christian.

The Madison County boys’ cross country team picked up some hardware this past week, earning a trophy for finishing third out of 22 teams in the 2022 Kent Kramer Classic at Athens Christian High School.

Gabe McCary led the way, finishing the 5K in 18:55, good enough for 17th overall. He was followed by Jason Johnson, 19:53, 26th; Elijah Neal, 20:11, 31st; Logan Brown, 20:13, 33rd; Alex Shelton, 20:58, 51st; Joshua Ivey, 21:35, 74th; and Jacob Dyer, 22:55, 119th.

