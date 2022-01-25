The joy of beating Jefferson was followed by the disappointment of falling at North Oconee last week, but Madison County didn’t stay down long, crushing Prince Avenue Saturday, 86-47, at home.
The Red Raiders (17-3, 6-2) got a big performance against the Wolverines from freshman Grant Smith, who poured in six three pointers, dished out eight assists, while grabbing five rebounds and two steals as he turned in a career-best 24-point performance. Jay Carruth added 13, while post players Chris Rhodes and Deshaun Johnson added 12 apiece and helped shut down Prince’s post player, Robert Skaggs, who scored 22 in the season opener, which Madison County won, 64-58, but was held to just six points Saturday.
The 39-point blowout followed a 45-41 road loss to 13-7, 3-4 North Oconee Jan. 20, two days after the Red Raiders knocked off (17-2, 7-1) Jefferson, 67-48.
“Thursday night was a letdown and you always worry about that after a big win,” said Madison County head coach Bryan Bird. “It was a tough game for us going on the road and having to move the game up (due to weather) and getting out of your routine a little bit, but that’s no excuse. North Oconee just outplayed us. But we bounced back in a big way and played more like we want to play.”
The 41 points against the Titans were the lowest offensive output of the season for the Red Raiders. Carruth had 17 and Grant Smith finished with 13 in the setback.
“North Oconee tried to do some things defensively, nothing we couldn’t handle, but we just made some bad decisions and took some poor shots and really when we took good shots, they just weren’t going in,” said Bird.
The coach said the team had a good Friday practice and made corrections, then played really well Saturday. Bird said everything revolves around the team’s defense.
“I know tonight (versus Prince) we scored a lot of points, but when we guard people, it makes our offense easier,” he said. “They’ve done such an unbelievable job buying in to playing defense well. And we rebounded well tonight, and shared the ball, and had some guys get hot hands. And those guys weren’t trying to force things. They did a good job moving the ball.”
Other scorers against Prince included Peyton South, eight points and a team-high seven boards; Bryson Williams, six; Vick Hajdu, four; Noah Minish, three; Mason Smith, two; and Casen Duggins, two.
Bird said he’s proud of how his team is playing, especially the unselfishness he sees.
“We’re starting to figure out that when we get ball movement and don’t just rely on trying to get somebody the hot hand,” he said. “We can ride the hot hand, but when we run our offense unselfishly and get ball movement, we don’t have to have one hot hand. We’ve got a bunch of guys who can come in and make baskets.”
Madison County has five games left in the season, including four region matchups. The team hosts non region foe East Jackson (1-15) Saturday at 7:30 p.m., but first the Red Raiders will welcome defending Region 8-AAAA champions Cedar Shoals (7-11, 3-5) Friday at 8:30 p.m. Madison County downed the Jaguars on the road, 67-61, Jan. 4. Despite the Athens team’s lackluster record, the squad is stout, says Bird. Cedar fell recently by two to Jefferson and was missing four players when the Red Raiders downed them by six.
“Cedar lost some games recently, but the last time they played us, they were missing some guys,” said Bird. “They got them back for Jefferson and almost beat them with their full team. They’ll be a tough matchup. They just have some really quick, athletic guards, and we did a good job with them last time, but they won the region championship for a reason last year, and they were the favorites going in.”
The coach said the Red Raider fans have been a major factor in his team’s success at home this year, where Madison County is 8-1, with only a loss to Hart County.
“It’s going to be a battle for us, but we’re doing a good job at home,” said Bird of the Cedar Shoals matchup. “Our student section is fantastic. They’ve shown up and hopefully we can keep this going, playing well, especially at home. So we’ll need our fans to show up in a big way Friday night.”
