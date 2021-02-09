Madison County tennis coach Keith Strickland is glad to see his players back on the court for the 2021 season, following the abrupt end of last year’s season in March.
The Red Raider netters opened their season with losses to Stephens County Feb. 4, before the guys defeated Franklin County and the girls lost to the Lions Feb. 8.
“We were glad to be able to get back on the courts in a match play situation,” said Strickland. “We have not played a match since last March 12, the last of our six matches in the 2020 season.”
The long-time tennis coach said his teams are a mix of youth and experience.
“Our strengths are that we have experienced players returning and we also have a lot of new talent coming to the courts,” he said. “Our weaknesses are based on a lack of time on the court over the last two years and having to work around quarantine. With the loss of our 2020 seniors, returning players may have to fill positions that they have not normally played, but sometimes change is a good thing and forces you to work harder outside your comfort zone.”
Strickland said his teams are “pretty much used to the day-to-day protocols for covid as we try to keep all parties safe and healthy.” But he said quarantines have been another issue.
“We have had several players quarantined — not for being positive but for possible exposure in other places like the classroom or at home,” he said.
He added that the quarantines mean players miss the structure needed to learn and improve on the necessary skills to be ready to be successful on the court.
“It also forces us to have to tweak the lineups to try and get three wins for the team win — sometimes we've had to forfeit positions due to not having enough players to field a full team that day,” he said.
Strickland said Madison County plays in one of the toughest tennis regions in the state, “if not the toughest.”
“This is true for sports across the board,” he said. “ We expect North Oconee to field top notch teams as they have for the last four or five years. Jefferson and Flowery Branch will also bring great line-ups to the courts every outing.”
The coach said that once “we figure out our best line-up, we'll start to see growth in match play and hopefully team wins.
“So far the boys have played with a lot of tenacity and showed a high level of perseverance as they've played five three-setters out of the 10 individual matches so far,” said Strickland. “With the lineups we've been forced to field on the girls’ side, I've seen a lot of things to be excited about. I've been really impressed so far with the desire and commitment to play that I'm seeing with the incoming freshmen for both boys and girls.”
ROSTERS
Boys: seniors: Jacob Hall and Justin Neagle; juniors: Ethan Brantley, Drew Hallman and Paul Westmoreland; sophomores: Landon Hall and Evan Thomas; and freshmen: Bryce Beck, Tate Bennett and Mason Smith.
Girls: seniors: Anna Cowart, Hayley Daniels and Jamie Dison; juniors: Reagan Dobbs; sophomores: Karsyn Daniels; freshmen: Avery Bailey, Zyana Hall, Addison Peeples and Reece Williams.
NEXT
Madison County, which was slated to travel to Morgan County Wednesday, will be off until Feb. 23 when they host Jefferson. The teams will then travel to Flowery Branch Feb. 25.
VERSUS STEPHENS CO.
The Madison County boys fell to the Indians, 2-3. Winners for Madison County against Stephens County included Paul Westmoreland over Dawson Childs in the boys’ number two singles match (6-0, 6-3). Landon Hall and Evan Thomas beat Levi Spencer and Clayton Bishop at number one doubles (6-4, 6-1).
The Madison County girls lost 0-5.
VERSUS FRANKLIN COUNTY
The Red Raider guys won 4-1, while the girls fell 1-4. Raider guys with wins included Tate Bennett (7-5, 4-6, 6-1) at number one singles and Drew Hallman (4-6, 6-3, 7-6) at number three singles. Hallman won the third-set tiebreaker 8-6. Hall and Thomas won their number one doubles match (6-1, 6-2). And Jacob Hall and Ethan Brantley defeated their number two doubles opponents (6-3, 6-0).
On the girls’ side, Zyanna Hall and Reece Williams won their number two doubles match (7-6, 1-6, 6-3), taking the first-set tiebreaker 7-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.