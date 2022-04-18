Both Madison County boys’ and girls’ tennis teams easily advanced to the second round of the Class AAAA state tournament with quick home wins over Arabia Mountain.
The girls won 5-0, with Lexie Gillespie defeating her number-one singles opponent, 6-1, 6-0. Reagan Dobbs won at number two singles, 6-3, 6-0. Avery Bailey topped her number-three singles foe, 6-2, 6-0. Karsyn Daniels and Katie Dixon blanked their opponents, 6-0, 6-0 at number-one doubles, while Addison Peeple and Reece Williams also shut out their opponents at number-two doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
Arabia Mountain had to forfeit three guys’ matches due to injuries, and only Tate Bennett and Mason Smith at one and two singles actually got to play their matches, with both shutting out their respective opponents, 6-0, 6-0.
The Madison County guys will face the winner of the Westside-Macon/Columbus matchup, while the girls will face the winner of the Spalding LaGrange match.
