Red Raider netters dropped a region match Thursday, with both boys’ and girls’ teams falling 1-4 to Flowery Branch.
The Madison County boys are now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 8-AAAA play. The girls are 1-4, 1-1.
Both Red Raider number one doubles teams topped their Falcon opponents to give their squads their only victories of the day. The guys’ number one doubles team of Landon Hall and Evan Thomas improved to 5-0 on the year, defeating Mason Forman and Santino Sengson, 6-4, 7-5. Meanwhile, the number one girls’ doubles team of Anna Cowart and Karsyn Daniels won a close match, 7-6, 7-6, taking the tiebreakers, 7-5, 9-7. The MCHS girls’ number two doubles team of Addison Peeple and Reece Williams took their opponents to three sets, falling 5-7, 6-4, 3-6.
Monday’s match with Habersham Central was rained out. The Red Raiders are scheduled to visit Chestatee Thursday, East Jackson Friday, then host Commerce Monday, before visiting Cedar Shoals March 9.
