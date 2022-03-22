Madison County netters made quick work of the visiting Cedar Shoals Jaguars Monday on “Senior Night,” with both boys’ and girls’ teams winning 5-0.
The guys improved to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 8-AAAA play, while clinching the number-two seed in the upcoming region tournament. The 8-2, 4-2 girls are waiting on results from other region matches to determine seedings.
The JV boys and girls also downed Cedar, with the guys improving to 5-0, 1-0 and the girls moving to 4-1, 1-0.
The Red Raider tennis teams also swept East Hall March 15.
“For the boys, Bryce Beck played an incredible match,” said head coach Keith Strickland. “He showed real tenacity and perseverance coming from behind 2-5 in the first set to force a tie-breaker. He battled and won it 11-9. As his confidence grew, he went on cruise control and blanked his opponent 6-0 in the second set to earn the win. Landon Hall also played a great match in his first singles outing of the season, taking the win in straights. All of the players went on the court and did what we asked them to do. At this point in the region season for seeding purposes, it's all coming down to keeping the number of sets lost to a minimum. They did just that by taking all lines in straight sets.”
VERSUS CEDAR SHOALS
Madison County winners included:
Boys
•Number one singles: Tate Bennett, 6-0, 6-0
•Number two singles: Drew Hallman, 6-2, 6-4
•Number three singles: Paul Westmoreland, 6-0, 6-0
•Number one doubles: Landon Hall, Evan Thomas, 6-0, 6-0
•Number two doubles: Daniel Fairchild, Ethan Brantley, 6-1, 6-0
Girls
•Number one singles: Lexi Gillespie, 6-0, 6-0
•Number two singles: Reagn Dobbs, 6-0, 6-0
•Number three singles: Reece Williams, 6-0, 6-0
•Number one doubles: Karsyn Daniels, Katie Dixon, 6-0, 6-0
•Number two doubles: Addison Peeple, Zyana Hall, 6-0, 6-0
VERSUS EAST HALL
Boys
•Number one singles: Tate Bennett, 6-1, 6-0
•Number two singles: Landon Hall, 6-0, 6-0
•Number three singles: Bryce Beck, 7-6 (9), 6-0
•Number one doubles: Mason Smith, Evan Thomas, 6-0, 6-1
•Number two doubles: Paul Westmoreland, Grant Smith, 6-1, 6-2
Girls
•Number one singles: Lexie Gillespie, 6-1, 6-3
•Number two singles: Reagan Dobbs, 6-3, 6-0
•Number three singles: Addison Peeples, 6-3, 6-0
•Number one doubles: Karsyn Daniels, Katie Dixon, 6-0, 6-1
•Number two doubles: Reece Williams, Avery Bailey, 6-2, 6-0
