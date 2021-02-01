Madison County wrestlers picked up two victories in their final home action of the season Jan. 26, downing both Rabun County and Franklin County.
The Red Raiders walloped the Wildcats 61-16, then defeated the Lions 36-24.
Madison County got wins against Rabun County by Brodie Hawks, 106 lbs.; Reese Braswell, 113 lbs., by forfeit; Dalton Giles, 120 lbs; Will Hartledge, 126 lbs.; Jace Jachimski, 132 lbs., major decision; Josh Kincaid, 145 lbs., by pin; Tristan Poss, 170 lbs., by pin; Wyatt Morris, 182 lbs.; Toby House, 195 lbs., by pin and Nate Krickel, heavyweight.
Against Franklin County, Red Raiders picking up wins included Hawks, Braswell. Those winning by pin included Jachimski, Kincaid, Poss, House and Krickel.
Madison County now heads to Region 8-AAAA traditional tournament at Jefferson High School Friday and Saturday. In typical seasons, the top four wrestlers from each weight classification advance to the state traditional finals. But this season is anything but typical due to covid, and the state tournament will only take the top three qualifiers.
Madison County head coach Richie Houston said qualifying for state is a tall order in any classification in Region 8-AAAA, the elite region in quad A. Jefferson is a perennial wrestling power and captured the state dual championship this past week. Region opponent Flowery Branch finished second. And Houston said he thinks North Oconee is even better than Flowery Branch. These three schools will grab their share of the three spots in each weight classification.
“We’ve been preaching to our guys, if you finish in the top three in this (region), you should place the next week (at state),” said Houston. “There’s three solid teams and there’s only three spots that get to go. Everybody has to have their A game on….Ain’t nothing easy.”
